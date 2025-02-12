sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:46 IST, February 12th 2025

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Continues To Deliver! Indian Vice-Captain Brings Up His 7th ODI Ton In Ahmedabad

Shubman Gill soars for Team India as he stands resilient against England's bowling attack. The Indian batter scored a ton in the 3rd ODI match of the serises

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the third one day international cricket match between India and England in Ahmedabad | Image: AP Photo

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill continues his exemplary form for Team India in One-Day International cricket. While in action against England in the 3rd ODI at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Gill secured 102 off 95 balls. It is his 7th ODI ton, and his first-ever at the stadium in Ahmedabad.

This is a breaking story. More to follow…

Updated 15:53 IST, February 12th 2025

