IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Continues To Deliver! Indian Vice-Captain Brings Up His 7th ODI Ton In Ahmedabad
Shubman Gill soars for Team India as he stands resilient against England's bowling attack. The Indian batter scored a ton in the 3rd ODI match of the serises
Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the third one day international cricket match between India and England in Ahmedabad | Image: AP Photo
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill continues his exemplary form for Team India in One-Day International cricket. While in action against England in the 3rd ODI at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Gill secured 102 off 95 balls. It is his 7th ODI ton, and his first-ever at the stadium in Ahmedabad.
