On Saturday, January 13, Nick Kelly and Troy Johnson collaborated to pull off one of the most incredible catches to dismiss Will Young in Super Smash. Super Smash is a domestic T20 tournament of New Zealand.

3 things you need to know

During the sixth over of Central District's run pursuit, the catch occurred. Michael Snedden of Wellington delivered a fuller-length ball, which the right-handed batter, Will Young, sent towards long-on. Kelly caught the ball at the boundary and tossed it back while sliding over the ropes.

Fortunately, Troy Johnson chased him and finished the amazing catch, leaving everyone speechless. While boundary catches are becoming more regular, the fielder in this instance had lost complete control of his body. He only had a fraction of a second to return the ball.

For those who can’t see it in other countries pic.twitter.com/H0zDnJurgE — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) January 13, 2024

Central Districts vs Wellington: What transpired in the match?

Central Districts defeated Wellington by six wickets in Super Smash thanks to a brilliant batting performance from Jack Boyle and unbeaten performances from captain Tom Bruce and Doug Bracewell.

Boyle scored 57 runs off 43 balls, including 10 boundaries, while chasing 148. Bracewell and Bruce contributed 30 (11) and 26 (21) points, respectively.

For Wellington, Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband, and Jesse Tashkoff each took one wicket.

Wellington batted first and scored 147/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Logan van Beek shone with the bat, scoring an undefeated 41 off 24 balls, which included two sixes and three boundaries. Muhammad Abbas and Callum McLachlan contributed 35 (29) and 24 (22) points, respectively.

Central Districts' Doug Bracewell and Blair Tickner each took two wickets, while Bevan Small, Joey Field and Jayden Lennox each took one.

Central Districts moved up to third place in the Super Smash points table with the victory. They've won three of their last eight games. Despite losing the game, Wellington maintained their lead. They have won five of their last eight games.