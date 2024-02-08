Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 18:44 IST

'Best catch in the history of cricket': Fielders combine to pull off miraculous catch in Super Smash

On Saturday, January 13, Nick Kelly and Troy Johnson collaborated to pull off one of the most incredible catches to dismiss Will Young in Super Smash.

Prateek Arya
Miraculous catch during Super Smash
Miraculous catch during Super Smash | Image:X
On Saturday, January 13, Nick Kelly and Troy Johnson collaborated to pull off one of the most incredible catches to dismiss Will Young in Super Smash. Super Smash is a domestic T20 tournament of New Zealand.

3 things you need to know

  • Nick Kelly and Troy Johnson pulled off a stunning catch during Super Smash
  • Will Young of Central Districts became the victim of brilliant field effort
  • Central Districts defeated Wellington by 6 wickets

Nick Kelly and Troy Johnson's combined to pull of a blinder

During the sixth over of Central District's run pursuit, the catch occurred. Michael Snedden of Wellington delivered a fuller-length ball, which the right-handed batter, Will Young, sent towards long-on. Kelly caught the ball at the boundary and tossed it back while sliding over the ropes.

Fortunately, Troy Johnson chased him and finished the amazing catch, leaving everyone speechless. While boundary catches are becoming more regular, the fielder in this instance had lost complete control of his body. He only had a fraction of a second to return the ball.

Central Districts vs Wellington: What transpired in the match?

Central Districts defeated Wellington by six wickets in Super Smash thanks to a brilliant batting performance from Jack Boyle and unbeaten performances from captain Tom Bruce and Doug Bracewell.

Boyle scored 57 runs off 43 balls, including 10 boundaries, while chasing 148. Bracewell and Bruce contributed 30 (11) and 26 (21) points, respectively.

For Wellington, Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband, and Jesse Tashkoff each took one wicket.

Wellington batted first and scored 147/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Logan van Beek shone with the bat, scoring an undefeated 41 off 24 balls, which included two sixes and three boundaries. Muhammad Abbas and Callum McLachlan contributed 35 (29) and 24 (22) points, respectively.

Central Districts' Doug Bracewell and Blair Tickner each took two wickets, while Bevan Small, Joey Field and Jayden Lennox each took one.

Central Districts moved up to third place in the Super Smash points table with the victory. They've won three of their last eight games. Despite losing the game, Wellington maintained their lead. They have won five of their last eight games.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 18:44 IST

