A significant debate has opened up on the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20 international format. While Rohit was a part of the first T20I match against Afghanistan, Kohli did not participate because of personal reasons but will be there for the second match in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Their availability has led to the speculation that both veterans will be a part of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the US. Amid the debate, a South African legend has opened up on their return to the limited-over format and how they will be a vital factor in the selection process.

3 things you need to know

Rohit Sharma made his return to the T20I format after more than a year

Virat Kohli is yet to join the team after he opted out of the first match

The second IND vs AFG match will take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Proteas legend opens up on Virat and Rohit's return to T20Is

South African cricket veteran Jacques Kallis has spoken out regarding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's comeback to Twenty-20 International cricket. While the former Proteas All-Rounder believes Kohli and Rohit's expertise will be beneficial to the squad, he believes it will depend on how far they progress in the competition. While speaking to ANI, Jacques Kallis said:

"I think there has to be a balance between the two. It depends on how you want to go in the tournament and what your game plans are. Experience has a big role for sure.”

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ODI World Cup | Image: AP



Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last played for India in the T20 format at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. They have been selected for India's current T20I series against Afghanistan. Rohit commanded the team, but due to an error of judgement, he was dismissed for a duck.

Rohit and Kohli will be in action in the 2nd ODI match against Afghanistan on Sunday, January 14th, in Indore, MP.