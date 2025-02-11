'The Best Player Regardless Of The Form': Virat Kohli's Ex-RCB Teammate Acknowledges His Resilience Amidst Ongoing Slump

Virat Kohli's poor form in the game has raised concern among the fans. With the ICC Champions Trophy approaching soon, the India star hasn't been delivering at its best for quite a while. Kohli's lean patch continues in white-ball cricket as he could not push gears as he lost his wicket early during the ODI series against England. Despite Virat's lean run of form, he has received support from one of his former RCB teammates who acknowledged that he is still the best in the world.

Out-Of-Form Virat Kohli Receives Support From His Ex-IPL Teammate

One of Virat Kohli's former IPL teammates, West Indies' Chris Gayle, is not concerned about the India batter's lean patch. Gayle continued by voicing his support for Kohli, saying that he remains the world's finest player as the statistics speak for themselves. He added that a lean stretch is something the cricketers go through, and these things happen. He just needs to hold himself up, which would help him in returning to form.

"He is still the best player in the world regardless of the form, Virat Kohli is still the best player, the stats prove that how many centuries across formats he has scored as well.

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

"It's just one of those things that we cricketers go through in patches. I know it is coming at the back end of his career as well, but these things do happen, so he just needs to pick himself up and come back again," Chris Gayle said during an event, as quoted by PTI.

Gayle Speaks Upon Abhishek Sharma's Blistering Ton In England T20Is

Chris Gayle also acknowledged upstart India star Abhishek Sharma, whose blazing hundred in the fifth T20I match-up against England aided India to seal a win in the series with a 4-1 lead. He expressed his delight over the India star's innings, saying that to deliver such an innings in the international format is nothing less than fantastic.