BEWARE Pakistan! Gautam Gambhir VOWS to Continue India's Ultra-Aggressive Approach in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Following the 150-run win over England in the final T20I, India coach Gautam Gambhir vowed to continue the aggressive approach during the ICC Champions Trophy . Gambhir admitted that the plan is to play high-risk cricket during the marquee event and that message would certainly send shivers down the spine of the oppositions. Speaking to Star Sports after the fifth and final T20I versus England in Mumbai, Gambhir reiterated his team's motivation to continue entertaining the crowd with their swashbuckling batting.

'Try and play as aggressively as we can'

"Just try and play as aggressively as we can. I think that we want to entertain the crowd. We want to entertain, we want to play that high-risk cricket," Gambhir said after the game.

He also reckoned that Rohit and Kohli would be valuable to the country's cause at the mega event.

"We are now getting two quality players [ Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ] back in who've got a phenomenal record in one-day cricket. Hopefully, they can come in and deliver and probably try and be as aggressive and positive as they can," he added.

'Don't want to fear losing a game'

"That's the kind of T20 cricket we want to play. We don't want to fear losing a game of cricket. We want to play high-risk, high-reward cricket and these guys have adopted that ideology, that policy really well. I think the ideology of this T20 team is based on selflessness and fearlessness. In the last six months, these guys have done it day in, day out," Gambhir concluded.