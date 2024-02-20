Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 10:31 IST

'Bilkul risk nahi lene ka': Mayank Agarwal gets cautious, carries own water after flight incident

Mayank Agarwal, the captain of Karnataka's Ranji Trophy team, wrote a humorous essay on being cautious after having a medical emergency in a plane near Tripura.

Pavitra Shome
Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal | Image:X/@mayankcricket
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A couple of weeks ago, Karnataka team captain Mayank Agarwal had to be rushed to the hospital after he drank a contaminated fluid that was kept in his seat on a flight. It led to him getting seriously ill. With Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy knockouts, Mayank Agarwal wants to take no chances with his health and missing out on crucial competition either. Ahead of their match, the Ranji team skipper shared a witty post about himself taking a cautionary action after the recent fiasco.

Also Read: 'Look at the SHEMOZZLE with VAR': Nasser Hussain weighs in on Stokes' DRS, Umpire's Call criticism

Mayank Agarwal shares a hilarious post after latest flight incident amid Ranji Trophy tournament

Mayank Agarwal took to social media after Karnataka's game against Chandigarh at the Ranji Trophy tournament. He shared a photo of himself sitting on a plane with his water bottle in hand. Agarwal shared the image with the caption of a cult classic film dialogue by writing, ‘Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka re babaaaaa.’  

The line is said by Paresh Rawal's character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, in the iconic film Phir Hera Pheri.

Mayank Agarwal was travelling from Tripura to Delhi on an Indigo flight when the incident occurred. Just before takeoff, he consumed something toxic by mistake, thinking it was water. Agarwal needed medical assistance immediately and was sent to a nearby hospital in Agartala due to the burning feeling and agony. Mouth ulcers, swelling, and stomach aches were among the symptoms that pointed to the possible consumption of a dangerous material.

Following this medical emergency, Agarwal filed a police complaint via his manager to find out how such a hazardous material got into his possession. The event brought attention to the safety procedures in addition to raising questions about the cricketer's wellbeing.

Also Read: 'I could have bowled but...': Ben Stokes delivers fresh scoop on his bowler status in Ranchi Test

Mayank Agarwal's health scare prevented him from playing in the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Railways in Surat, which was a colossal setback for his team, considering his batting prowess and leadership position.

After his Ranji Trophy commitment, Agarwal will be seen in action with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 season. The team made one of the biggest sweeps by roping Pat Cummins into the roster, and they could be on the path to success.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 10:31 IST

