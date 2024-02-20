English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 07:17 IST

'I could have bowled but...': Ben Stokes delivers fresh scoop on his bowler status in Ranchi Test

After the English bowling line-up were mauled by stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Ben Stokes may consider bowling again & shares an update over it.

Pavitra Shome
Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes with the ball in hand at the IND vs ENG Test match in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Team India handed a humiliating defeat to England in the third Test match at Rajkot. The Englishmen's Bazball massively faltered as they could not last against the Indian side that lacked Virat Kohli and did not have R Ashwin for an entire day. But emerging talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and more led the team to the utmost glory at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. England's bowling massively lacked as India put up a towering target, and it looks like skipper Ben Stokes needs to make some amends ahead of the Ranchi Test.

Also Read: Brendon McCullum provides massive update on Jonny Bairstow's selection ahead of 4th Test

Ben Stokes is considering to bowl again? Ranchi Test could be the place for it  

Ben Stokes has been held back from bowling, as he hasn't stepped onto his all-rounder role since his left knee operation after the ODI World Cup. He last bowled during the Ashes Test series against Australia. But Stokes is stepping back into the role since the second Test match against India at Visakhapatnam, which he intensified in Rajkot. With the heavy defeat in the third Test match, the English skipper may consider returning to full bowling action while at Ranchi. When asked whether he would bowl in the fourth and fifth Test matches, Stokes gave this response.

"I'm not saying yes, I'm not saying no. Me being me, I'm always very optimistic about most things. That will be a more detailed chat with the medical team about what workload I have done to pass me off as not being a massive risk.

England's Ben Stokes takes a catch during the IND vs ENG Test series match at Visakhapatnam | Image: BCCI

"I managed to bowl at 100% in one of the warm-up days here which made me feel pretty good. I felt like I could have bowled in the game, but that would have been stupid," Stokes said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read: 'He has not learned': Ex-England captain schools Ben Duckett for SHAMEFUL remark on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ben Stokes's comeback as an all-rounder would significantly enhance the English Playing XI's balance. Even the seasoned James Anderson was unable to halt Yashasvi Jaiswal's brutal attack, as the bowling lineup could not contain the Indian Batting squad. Instead, Anderson also dealt with the triple threat—three sixes in a row.

India can win the exciting series if they win one more Test match. Hence, England's current goal should be to win the Ranchi Test.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 07:17 IST

