Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 10:01 IST

'Bowling 23 overs isnt tiring?': Sunil Gavaskar cites doubts on Bumrah being rested for Ranchi Test

Former Team India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was critical of Team India releasing pacer Jasprit Bumrah from the IND vs ENG Test match in Ranchi.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah after the IND vs RNG test at Edgbaston in 2022 | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Team India earned a hard-fought victory at the Ranchi Test match with a relatively inexperienced team on display against the Test powerhouse, England. The Men in Blue have sealed a 3-1 series win and defeated England for the first time in a red-ball series in the Bazball era. Debuting stars like Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep and Sarfaraz Khan showcased their prowess in the game. But the big-picture question was over Jasprit Bumrah as the management benched him for the Ranchi Test. Legendary Team India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was left perplexed over the decision.

Also Read: 'Things will be more cut-throat with consequences': Vaughan unsure of certain ENG players' Test fate

Advertisement

Sunil Gavaskar raised the BIG question over Team India benching Jasprit Bumrah for Ranchi Test

Sunil Gavaskar shared his opinion over the Ranchi Test match between IND vs ENG when the hosts sealed a series win over England. But one aspect that the former India cricketer was curious about was not having the vice-captain, Jasprit Bumrah, for the series, since he was released from the squad when the team was announced for the 4th Test Match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. In his column for the Mid Day, Gavaskar vented his thoughts.

Advertisement

“Despite bowling just 15 overs in the first innings and then eight overs in the second innings of the third Test at Rajkot, Bumrah was rested for Ranchi presumably on the trainer’s recommendation,” Gavaskar wrote.

India's Jasprit Bumrah in action at the 3rd IND vs ENG Test Match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot | Image: BCCI

“Don’t forget there was a nine-day break between the second Test and third Test match and then bowling 23 overs in the entire game is not tiring at all, so why was Bumrah rested? After the fourth Test there was going to be another eight-days break before the final Test match; enough time for supremely fit athletes to recover and be ready to play for the country,” The former Team India skipper added.

Advertisement

Also Read: TROUBLE FOR CSK! Devon Conway sustains injury while at national duty, opener to delay IPL arrival

A Kohli and Bumrah-less Team India defeated England in Ranchi and sealed a 3-1 lead to win the Test series, and Gavaskar credited debutant Akash Deep for his splendid performance with the ball. India will now aim for a glorifying end to the red-ball series as they will face England in the ultimate Test match in Dharamshala.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 10:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

14 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

14 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

14 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

14 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

14 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

14 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

14 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

18 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Adani Ports rises after February cargo volumes zooms 33%

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Bitcoin briefly breaches $64,000 mark, memecoins ride strong BTC rally

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Satwik-Chirag pair eyes 2022 en core in French Open

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Bribes-For-Votes: No Immunity From Prosecution to MPs/MLAs, Rules SC

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Bengaluru Blast: CCTV Footage of Suspect Alighting From Bus Surfaces

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo