Team India earned a hard-fought victory at the Ranchi Test match with a relatively inexperienced team on display against the Test powerhouse, England. The Men in Blue have sealed a 3-1 series win and defeated England for the first time in a red-ball series in the Bazball era. Debuting stars like Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep and Sarfaraz Khan showcased their prowess in the game. But the big-picture question was over Jasprit Bumrah as the management benched him for the Ranchi Test. Legendary Team India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was left perplexed over the decision.

Sunil Gavaskar raised the BIG question over Team India benching Jasprit Bumrah for Ranchi Test

Sunil Gavaskar shared his opinion over the Ranchi Test match between IND vs ENG when the hosts sealed a series win over England. But one aspect that the former India cricketer was curious about was not having the vice-captain, Jasprit Bumrah, for the series, since he was released from the squad when the team was announced for the 4th Test Match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. In his column for the Mid Day, Gavaskar vented his thoughts.

“Despite bowling just 15 overs in the first innings and then eight overs in the second innings of the third Test at Rajkot, Bumrah was rested for Ranchi presumably on the trainer’s recommendation,” Gavaskar wrote.

India's Jasprit Bumrah in action at the 3rd IND vs ENG Test Match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot | Image: BCCI

“Don’t forget there was a nine-day break between the second Test and third Test match and then bowling 23 overs in the entire game is not tiring at all, so why was Bumrah rested? After the fourth Test there was going to be another eight-days break before the final Test match; enough time for supremely fit athletes to recover and be ready to play for the country,” The former Team India skipper added.

A Kohli and Bumrah-less Team India defeated England in Ranchi and sealed a 3-1 lead to win the Test series, and Gavaskar credited debutant Akash Deep for his splendid performance with the ball. India will now aim for a glorifying end to the red-ball series as they will face England in the ultimate Test match in Dharamshala.