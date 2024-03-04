Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings will aim for a strong position as they open the 2024 season to defend their title. The upcoming season will be an exciting sight to witness as some new superstars will be in action. But it looks like there will be some trouble for the Chennai-based franchise as they will start the season without their credible opener, Devon Conway. Trouble in Paradise has started to happen in the realm of the Super Kings, and the revered team could land in trouble in terms of the opening batters zone.

Chennai Super Kings to miss out on NZ star Devon Conway due to injury

New Zealand batter Devon Conway sustained a minor fracture in his left thumb when he was in action at the T20I match against their Trans-Tasmanian rivals, Australia. While the injury was minor, it would require surgery to heal it. However, the thumb surgery will take time to recuperate, and he will remain out of action for at least eight weeks. The New Zealander may not be able to recover in time for the beginning of the IPL 2024 season, but he could make a return by the month of May.

New Zealand's Devon Conway in action for the Chennai Super Kings in a match during the IPL 2023 season | Image: BCCI/IPL

Devon Conway missing out on action could be a colossal blow for the Chennai Super Kings. The NZ batter was expected to have a prominent role in the Super Kings' batting lineup, but since he will not remain available at the start of the IPL 2024, the franchise management may have to consider some strong alternative since Conway is the opening batter for the team.

But Conway's return in the middle of the IPL 2024 season will indicate that he will be all healed up in time for the T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean.

The Chennai Super Kings have opened its training camps for the upcoming season, with certain team players in attendance. Skipper MS DHoni is yet to join the festivities as he is currently in Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Chennai Super Kings will open the IPL 2024 season, and their inaugural match will take place against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.