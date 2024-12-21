Arrest Warrant issued Against Ex-India Cricketer Robin Uthappa For EPF Fraud

Former India cricketer and the winner of the inaugural T20 World Cup , Robin Uthappa finds himself surrounded with a big trouble. An arrest warrant has been issued against the former Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman for alleged Provident Fund fraud. PF Regional Commissioner Shadakshari Gopal Reddy has issued the warrant against Uthappa and has asked the Pulakeshinagar police to take required action against the former cricketer.

The former India cricketer reportedly has been given time till December 27, 2024 to clear his dues which somewhere amounts to ₹ 24 lakh or he could be arrested. The 39-year-old ex-India batsman is now a successful broadcaster and he also runs an YouTube channel where he gives out his unfiltered opinions on Indian cricket.

The Big Reason Behind Uthappa's Arrest Warrant

The former KKR and CSK player is the director of Bengaluru-based Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd. The company is believed to have failed to remit the damages of about ₹ 23,36,602, and these are to be recovered from the former Ex-India player as conveyed by Regional PF Commissioner Sadakshari Gopal Reddy. The arrest warrant is believed to be issued on December 4, 2024.

Copy of Uthappa's arrest warrant

His office is not being able to settle the Provident Fund Accounts of the poor workers due to the non-remittances of dues as mentioned in the letter. Uthappa could face severe consequences such as an arrest his office fails to settle the amount on or before December 27. Robin Uthappa has won the Indian Premier League title with both Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings. Uthappa recently slammed the Chennai Super Kings franchise for allowing Rachin Ravindra to train in their academy ahead of the much important IND vs NZ Test series that was played prior to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Robin Uthappa's Career In Numbers