ECB Waits For ICC's Clearance To Co-Host Champions Trophy With PCB After PAK Accept Hybrid Model

Champions Trophy 2025: The deadlock between the BCCI and the PCB has finally come to an end and the ICC's efforts have finally paid off. The Champions Trophy, as confirmed by the ICC will be played in the 'Hybrid Model'. The time was running out for the ICC considering the financial implications of the marquee event. The stakeholders of the Champions Trophy were also not very happy with the ICC considering the fact that they were not being able to tap into the financial gains of such a big event.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had already made it very clear that the Indian team will not be travelling to Pakistan under any circumstances for the Champions Trophy. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tried its very best to fightback in the name of national interest, but it had no answers to the issues related to security concerns in the country. To make matters worse, the Sri Lanka A team also pulled out of its tour midway citing serious political unrest in the country.

ECB Likely To Co-Host Champions Trophy 2025 With The PCB

The ICC in their latest announcement has made it very clear that the Champions Trophy will be played in the Hybrid model. The ICC also said that the India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue. India will play all their matches at a neutral venue.

Though Sri Lanka and the UAE, both are in contention to co-host the marquee ICC event, but it is being believed that the scales are shifting towards the UAE. The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is right now waiting for a final clearance from the PCB and the ICC and they have grounds in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to co-host the event.

Consolation Prize For The PCB

