Published 16:47 IST, November 29th 2024
Champions Trophy 2025: Crucial ICC Board Meeting Over CT 25 Schedule Delayed Till Saturday | Reports
The important ICC board meeting that was meant to determine the schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy has been rescheduled for December 30, 2024.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Champions Trophy | Image: X/@TheRealPCB
Advertisement
The critical ICC board meeting which is supposed to decide the schedule for the upcoming Champions Trophy in 2025 has been postponed until December 30th 2024. Multiple reports have been claiming that the meet is now expected to happen in Saturday. While there is no official word regarding the situation, the reason for the reported delay remains unknown.
[This is a breaking copy. This copy will be updated.]
16:47 IST, November 29th 2024