Published 16:26 IST, December 4th 2024
Border Gavaskar Trophy: IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test In Adelaide To Have An Updated Start Time
The second test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval has an updated start time. Check out the details here.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
After Team India pick up a spectacular win in the Perth Test against Australia, both sides are now gearing up for a unique challenge. The second test match will be an interesting affair as the test match will be played in day-night conditions. The Pink Ball Test is a distinct competition which will allow the play to continue after the sun is set as both teams will play under the lights. Take note of a key detail as the match-up will have a different start time.
India-Australia 2nd Border Gavaskar Trophy Clash In Adelaide Oval To Have A New Start Time
The second test match of the India vs Australia series is all set to happen in Adelaide, but there is a twist. The Adelaide Test will be hosted in day-night conditions and a pink ball would be used instead of the conventional red ball. Given that the second India vs Australia clash will be a day-night match-up, the starting time for the play will be different from the Perth Test.
Unlike the Perth Test which had a 05:00 AM IST start time, The Pink Ball Test at the Adelaide Oval will have a start time of 09:30 AM IST. Skippers Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins will be out in the field for the toss at 09:00 AM IST. This time, fans in India wouldn't have to disturb their sleep as the match will have a delayed start since it will continue under the lights.
Also Read: 'We Have Nothing But Respect For Every Indian Cricketer': Australia's Nathan Lyon Before 2nd Test
The pink ball test between India and Australia will be a huge challenge as both sides will aim to wash off their old memories. For Team India, they do not have fond memories in Adelaide as the infamous '36 all out' happened there. The visiting side will have a chance to put the past behind and deliver a strong outing. On the other hand, Australia is reeling through the effects of their loss in Perth, and they are eager to pull off a win in the second match.
Also Read: Adelaide Pitch Curator Offers HUGE Take, Wants 'Spin To Play A Role' On IND-AUS Pink Ball Showdown
Updated 17:17 IST, December 4th 2024