Adelaide Pitch Curator Offers HUGE Take, Wants 'Spin To Play A Role' On IND-AUS Pink Ball Showdown

Harshit Rana walks back to bowl the next delivery as Steve Smith and Travis Head chat on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth | Image: AP Photo

Team India and Australia will face off in one of the most arduous challenges in the Border Gavaskar Trophy as both sides are set to compete in pink ball action. The Adelaide Oval will have the action take place in day-night conditions. Australia will be seeking a comeback in the game while India aims to continue their dominant spell, which began from the Perth Test. Ahead of the ultimate clash, Adelaide Oval's pitch curator has offered key takes on the behaviour of the pitch.

Pitch Curator Believes Spin Could Have An Impact In Grassy Adelaide Tracks During India vs Australia Pink-Ball Test

As all eyes are locked in at the Adelaide Oval, head curator Damian Hough offered his key suggestions for the tracks in the venue. He ensured that a 6mm grass cover would be there so that the ball would not wear out. While he suggested that the grass would be helpful to the pacers, the spinners could also have an impact as the match progresses while highlighting the role of spinners in Adelaide.

"Spin normally plays a role so it can get a good bite or purchase out of that grass and it normally gets good bounce. So that's a game plan. Hopefully, as the ball gets older, the batters can cash in and if there's a partnership out there, they cash in and go from there. Spin always plays a role in Adelaide. You need to pick a front-line spinner. There should never be a question of 'do we, don't we?' It should always be ‘do’.

India's players celebrate the wicket of Steve Smith leaving the field on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth | Image: AP Photo

"From my side, always pick a spinner. The idea of leaving that extra bit of grass and that matty grass is for the spinner to be able to get purchase out of that mat and get it to bite, grip, and bounce. We want Spin to play a role at Adelaide. We might not be able to get as much as other places around the world, but spin traditionally plays a role," Hough said while speaking to the media.

Bad Weather To Impact Play In Adelaide? Pitch Curator Believes So

The Adelaide Test is expected to face some unusual weather conditions as thunderstorms are in the forecast on the opening day of pink-ball action. At this time of the year in Adelaide, the sight would be uncommon.

"I am not sure exactly on the timing of those storms coming through, but we're expecting to pull covers a bit on Friday. Hopefully, it clears out on Saturday morning ... then it should be good for the remainder of the Test," Damian Hough added.

The head pitch curator added that weather has a huge role to play in the movement of the pink ball as it is expected to move under 'right conditions.'