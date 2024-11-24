sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:48 IST, November 24th 2024

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Smashes Long-awaited 81st Ton In Perth As India Grinds Australia Down

Star India batter Virat Kohli is back in form as he smacks a long-awaited ton against Australia during the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia | Image: AP Photo
Virat Kohli is back in his electric form as he gains a much-awaited ton at the Border Gavaskar Trophy. After going through a lean phase, the Australian tracks turned out to be lucky for the star-Indian batter as he raked up runs and scored a century against the Pat Cummins-led Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Kohli scored 100 runs off 143 balls with eight fours and two sixes.

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia | Image: AP Photo
[This is a breaking copy. This copy will be updated.]

14:46 IST, November 24th 2024

