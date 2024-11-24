Published 14:48 IST, November 24th 2024
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Smashes Long-awaited 81st Ton In Perth As India Grinds Australia Down
Star India batter Virat Kohli is back in form as he smacks a long-awaited ton against Australia during the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia | Image: AP Photo
Virat Kohli is back in his electric form as he gains a much-awaited ton at the Border Gavaskar Trophy. After going through a lean phase, the Australian tracks turned out to be lucky for the star-Indian batter as he raked up runs and scored a century against the Pat Cummins-led Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Kohli scored 100 runs off 143 balls with eight fours and two sixes.
[This is a breaking copy. This copy will be updated.]
