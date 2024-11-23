Published 09:35 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Day 1 Live Updates: RCB Tease Their Fans With Special Yuzi Chahal Mention
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Stay updated with live updates from the Indian Premier League Mega Auction 2025. Discover which players were sold for the highest prices, the unsold players, and the full list of players bought by teams in the Indian Premier League
09:35 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Champion Has Landed In Jeddah
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Dwayne Bravo alongside Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore has reached Jeddah for the auction.
09:30 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Zaheer Khan Teases Special Things For LSG
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan gave some valuable insights into LSG's strategy
09:24 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: DC Head Coach Heman Badani Sets The Ball Rolling
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Before all the action starts at the auction table in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Delhi Capitals Head Coach Hemang Badani had some words to say for the DC fans
09:20 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians In Awe Of Hardik Pandya
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: With all the hustle and bustle in and around the auction, Mumbai Indians took to their social media account to shar an appreciation post for Hardik Pandya
09:12 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: RCB's Special Yuzvendra Chahal Tease
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Is it a homecoming for Yuzi Chahal to hius old franchise? Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently posted a reel with Yuzi Chahal as the cover image.
09:06 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sneak Peek Into The 'Yellove' Corner
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings have teased special preparations for the much-anticipated auction
09:02 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: A Legendary Reunion
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy being played thousand of miles away from Jeddah, two legends of the game and former rivals Rahul Dravid and Justin Langer met each other.
08:59 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Special Gujarat Titans Tease
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans have teased the mega auctions with a special video on their Instagram account
08:50 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Tale of Three Captains
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were released by their franchises Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. All of them will be on the radar of various franchises who need captains
08:40 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma Stays in Mumbai Indians
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: After the happenings of IPL 2024 and how Mumbai ended, it was speculated that Rohit Sharma would not return to Mumbai Indians, but the franchise announced their retentions on October 31, 2024 and Sharma continues to be in the side.
08:38 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: The Return of MS Dhoni to CSK
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: MS Dhoni will return to the Indian Premier League one more time, but this time the former Chennai Super Kings skipper will play as an uncapped player
08:15 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: Here's How To Watch The Mega Auctions
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: Here's everything you need to know about the streaming of IPL Auction
- The IPL Auction begins at 3:30 PM
- The Auction will be held at Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
- The event will be broadcasted by Star Sports Network.
- The auction will be LIVE streamed on Disney+Hotstar
07:53 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: The Big Day is here
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: The countdown for the biggest event of the year is underway, the Mega Auction. Hello and welcome to R. Sport Fit where we bring you all the live action from in and around the marquee event.
07:49 IST, November 24th 2024