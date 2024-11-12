Published 12:50 IST, November 12th 2024
India Receive Major Boost Ahead Of BGT, NCA Clears Star Pacer's Return To International Cricket
As Team India prepares for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the NCA has cleared a star pace bowler, and he will return to competitive action for his domestic side.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Washington Sundar celebrates the dismissal of Daryl Mitchell with his team mates during the day one of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the MCA Stadium, in Pune | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
12:50 IST, November 12th 2024