sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Donald Trump | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |

Published 12:50 IST, November 12th 2024

India Receive Major Boost Ahead Of BGT, NCA Clears Star Pacer's Return To International Cricket

As Team India prepares for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the NCA has cleared a star pace bowler, and he will return to competitive action for his domestic side.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar celebrates the dismissal of Daryl Mitchell with his team mates during the day one of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the MCA Stadium, in Pune | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

12:50 IST, November 12th 2024