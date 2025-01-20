'What I Will Say About Gautam..': Baz McCullum Drops Big Comment On Under-Fire IND Head Coach Gambhir, His Former KKR Skipper

IND vs ENG T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav-led India is all set to face England in a five-match T20I series. India are taking on England in a five-match T20I series and three-match ODI series, just before the Champions Trophy. Unlike the South Africa tour, Gautam Gambhir will be Team India's Head Coach in the upcoming India vs England T20I series. Gautam Gambhir so far, hasn't had a good time as the Head Coach of the Indian cricket team and the BCCI is likely to revaluate his performance after the culmination of the Champions Trophy.

Brendon McCullum's Take On His Ex-KKR Teammate Gambhir

The English team will take on India under the watchful eyes and guidance of their Head Coach Brendon McCullum. The ECB appointed McCullum as England's Head Coach across all formats of the game. McCullum also played and won the IPL with KKR back in 2012 with Gautam Gambhir as his skipper. Baz McCullum spoke about Gambhir at length and provided his honest opinion on the Team India Head Coach.

Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav at the Eden Garden while preparing for the IND vs ENG T20I series | Image: Associated Press

'What I will say about Gautam Gambhir is I've worked with him before and he's an outstanding leader. He's a really strong leader of men and in the time that he's had in any sort of leadership positions which he's held previously, he's been able to excel I'm sure', McCullum said while addressing reporters before the start the IND vs ENG T20I series opener.

India's Test Woes Under Head Coach Gambhir

