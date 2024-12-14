Brisbane Weather Update For Day 2 of 3rd Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Gabba?

Weather report for the second day of the third test between India and Australia | Image: AP

Brisbane Weather Update For Day 2 of 3rd Test: The chances of rain in Brisbane is not as high as it was on Day 1 of the Gabba Test. As India and Australia geared up to the play the third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Brisbane at the iconic Gabba stadium, rain came in and played spoilsport leading to a complete washout on the first day of the third test. India won the toss and decided to bowl first on a pitch that has favourable pace and bounce. Australia managed to get 28/0 before rain washed out the first day of the third test.

The washout on the first day of the third Test leads to the question what does the weather look like on day 2 of the third Test.

What Does The Weather Have In Store For The Second Day In Brisbane?

After a first day washout, the weather on the second day of the Brisbane test looks slightly better but there is still a probability of rain to be there in Brisbane on Sunday.

The forecast for the second day looks slightly better then the first day as some play could be seen on the second day. According to weather forecasts, there will be light rains and breeze on the second day of the third Test.

It is to be noted that the Gabba stadium boasts a state of the art drainage system.

India-Australia's Playing XI's For The Third Test In Brisbane

Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.