Published 09:42 IST, February 10th 2025
'Broke It Down Into Pieces': Rohit Sharma Explains Strategy Behind Roaring Ton In IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Rohit Sharma roared back to form with a resounding century against England in the 2nd ODI. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, this will be a huge breather for him.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Rohit Sharma roared back to form with a blistering century against England in the 2nd ODI on Sunday. Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, this will be a massive boost for the Indian captain who had endured a rough patch last year.
Rohit failed to set the ball rolling in the 1st ODI and pressure was mounting on him. But he pounced on the England bowlers and looked very convincing in his usual explosive style. The Indian captain has adopted a non-nonsense batting approach in the last two ICC events and he has established it as his signature style.
Also Read: 'Even If There Is 1% Chance': BCCI's Stance On Jasprit Bumrah Revealed As Champions Trophy Deadline Draws Closer
Rohit Sharma Assessed His 32nd ODI Ton
After the match, Rohit made an honest assessment of his maverick innings as he planned it by breaking into pieces.
As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo he said, 'I really broke it down into pieces about how I wanted to bat.
'It's a 50-over format, a little longer than T20 format and a little shorter than Test cricket obviously - a lot shorter than Test cricket - but obviously you still need to break it down and assess what you need to do at regular intervals and that is what I kept doing. It was important for a batter who gets set, needs to bat as deep as possible and that was my focus.'
Also Read: Did England Captain Jos Buttler's Throw That Accidentally Hit Virat Kohli Led to His Downfall at Cuttack?
Rohit Sharma's Form Will Be Crucial In Champions Trophy
Rohit will play a pivotal role for the 'Men In Blue' in the upcoming Champions Trophy. India are tipped as one of the favourites for the title and Rohit's return to form will be a massive breather for head coach Gautam Gambhir. The Indian team faced a difficult time in the Border Gavaskar Trophy as they lost the five-match Test series 3-1 and also crashed out of the World Test Championship. Rohit Sharma already led India to the T20 World Cup title and he will be eager to replicate this feat again in the Champions Trophy this time around.
Updated 09:42 IST, February 10th 2025