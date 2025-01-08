Published 10:15 IST, January 8th 2025
Bumrah, Shami Doubtful; Jaiswal Likely to be Picked in Rohit-Led Team India's Predicted Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025
With time running out, the BCCI selectors would have to pick a provisional squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
With time running out, the BCCI selectors would have to pick a provisional squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The deadline for the submission of provisional squads is January 12. So, with not much time left - there are plenty of selection questions that would worry Ajit Agarkar and his team. There is much uncertainty around the two pace spearheads of India - Jasprit Bumraha nd Mohammed Shami - will they get picked? Both of them are recovering from injuries and the question is - will they get 100 per cent fit for the event? One thing that looks certain as of now is that Rohit Sharma would be leading the side and Bumrah would be his deputy. But how can Bumrah be the vice-captain if there is uncertainty over his availability.
India's Predicted Squad
Rohit is likely to open with Shubman Gill and as reports claim, Yashasvi Jaiswal would be in the squad as the back-up opener. India's premier batter Virat Kohli would be at his preferred No. 3 spot. In the middle-order, there are options like Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy and KL Rahul available. It would be interesting to see Rishabh Pant finds a spot in the XI or not. The selectors could decide to play Rahul as batter and keeper. In that case, India would have the luxury of playing and extra bowler or a batter. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar would be the spinning all-rounders available. Kuldeep Yadav is set to be the sole specialist spinner in the side. With uncertainty over Shami and Bumrah there, Arshdeep Singh could find a spot in the squad along with Mohammed Siraj.
SQUAD: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah/Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
India's CT 25 Schedule
India vs Bangladesh, Dubai International Stadium - February 20
India vs Pakistan, Dubai International Stadium - February 23
India vs New Zealand, Dubai International Stadium - March 2
Updated 10:24 IST, January 8th 2025