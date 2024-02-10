Advertisement

India's veteran off spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin was pleased by skipper Uday Saharan's calmness under pressure during India's U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal against South Africa. From a hazardous position of 32/4, Saharan and Sachin Dhas combined for a record partnership of 171 runs, propelling India to their fifth consecutive U19 World Cup final. India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024. The summit clash between India and Australia will take place on February 11, 2024.

R Ashwin showers praise on Uday Saharan

Team India's U-19 captain, Uday Saharan has led from the front in the U-19 World Cup 2024. The skipper will step into Sunday's finale as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-hander has so far amassed 389 runs, and would be looking to strike one more hefty knock in the final to subsequently lift the trophy. His 81-run knock against South Africa in the semi-final is receiving worldwide praise. As per the noise on social media, his innings reminded many of the way MS Dhoni used to construct his stay in the middle. Veteran India spinner, R Ashwin also lauded Uday Saharan for the temperament and kept him in the same basket with Rinku Singh.

"It's not the talent of Uday Saharan that impressed me, it's the composure. The calmness at the crease was similar to Rinku Singh as I had mentioned. These things cannot be bought with money. He had the quiet assurance about him and the calm nature." Ashwin said via his official YouTube channel.

Ashwin sees similarities between Sachin Dhas and Shai Hope

Although Saharan could not go unbeaten in the end, his 81 off 124 balls helped India reach the target of 245 with two wickets in hand. The captain rightly received the Player of the Match honour.

Aside from Saharan, Ashwin also talked about the other protagonist from India's win over South Africa in the semi-final. As per Ashwin, Sachin Dhas' batting display is quite similar to the international batter, Shai Hope.

“Can see so much of Shai Hope in Sachin Dhas’ coil and bat swing. Wonderful composure and poise to this partnership between Sachin and Uday.” Ashwin via social media.