English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

'Can't bought with money': R Ashwin complements IND U19 skipper for displaying Dhoni-like resilience

R Ashwin has commended the India U-19 skipper for showcasing calm and composure under pressure. India won the semi final match against SA by 2 wickets.

Republic Sports Desk
R Ashwin
R Ashwin | Image:R Ashwin/Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India's veteran off spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin was pleased by skipper Uday Saharan's calmness under pressure during India's U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal against South Africa. From a hazardous position of 32/4, Saharan and Sachin Dhas combined for a record partnership of 171 runs, propelling India to their fifth consecutive U19 World Cup final. India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024. The summit clash between India and Australia will take place on February 11, 2024.

Also Read | Bumrah was dubbed as white-ball specialist: Shastri

Advertisement

R Ashwin showers praise on Uday Saharan

Team India's U-19 captain, Uday Saharan has led from the front in the U-19 World Cup 2024. The skipper will step into Sunday's finale as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-hander has so far amassed 389 runs, and would be looking to strike one more hefty knock in the final to subsequently lift the trophy. His 81-run knock against South Africa in the semi-final is receiving worldwide praise. As per the noise on social media, his innings reminded many of the way MS Dhoni used to construct his stay in the middle. Veteran India spinner, R Ashwin also lauded Uday Saharan for the temperament and kept him in the same basket with Rinku Singh.

Advertisement

"It's not the talent of Uday Saharan that impressed me, it's the composure. The calmness at the crease was similar to Rinku Singh as I had mentioned. These things cannot be bought with money. He had the quiet assurance about him and the calm nature." Ashwin said via his official YouTube channel.

Also Read | Mohammad Siraj's comeback and Bengal pacer's maiden Test call-up for IND

Advertisement

Ashwin sees similarities between Sachin Dhas and Shai Hope

Although Saharan could not go unbeaten in the end, his 81 off 124 balls helped India reach the target of 245 with two wickets in hand. The captain rightly received the Player of the Match honour. 

Advertisement

Aside from Saharan, Ashwin also talked about the other protagonist from India's win over South Africa in the semi-final. As per Ashwin, Sachin Dhas' batting display is quite similar to the international batter, Shai Hope.

“Can see so much of Shai Hope in Sachin Dhas’ coil and bat swing. Wonderful composure and poise to this partnership between Sachin and Uday.” Ashwin via social media.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

4 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

4 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 96 To Re-Release In Theatres

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram Police Nab 2 for Running Fake Clinic, Hospital

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. 40 Year-Old Canadian Man Opens Plane Door Before Takeoff in Thailand

    World17 minutes ago

  4. Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  5. 'Top-class': Mumbai Open finalist Hunter on her maiden stint in India

    Sports 23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement