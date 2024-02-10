English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Mohammad Siraj's comeback and Bengal pacer's maiden Test call-up for India vs England Tests

Mohammad Siraj makes a return while Bengal pacer earns his debut Test call-up for India's remaining Test matches against England.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
India's squad for the final three Tests against England has been announced. According to an official release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India's Men's Selection Committee has announced their team for the final three Tests of the current IDFC First Bank series against England. The Indian cricket team won the second Test at Vizag by 106 runs after losing the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs. Virak Kohli missed the first two Tests owing to 'personal reasons', and it has been stated that he would miss the remaining matches in the series.

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw announces comeback, SMASHES 158 runs on comeback

Mohammed Siraj returns for 3rd Test and Akash Deep gets his maiden Test call-up 

Mohammed Siraj, a pace bowler, has been named to India's team for the final three Tests against England. Additionally, fast bowler Akash Deep has got his first Test call-up, marking a big milestone in his career. Siraj, who missed the second Test in Vizag owing to workload management, will rejoin the squad for the third Test, which begins on February 15 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Siraj bowled 11 overs in the series opener in Hyderabad, giving 50 runs and failing to take a wicket.

On the other side, Akash Deep's presence in the remaining three Tests of the series strengthens India's fast-bowling options. Akash Deep has taken 103 wickets in 29 first-class matches, averaging 23.18 and keeping an economy rate of 3.04. In additional developments, ace batter Virat Kohli will continue to be missing from the series owing to personal reasons. Kohli's absence from the first two Tests will continue to the remaining matches of the series, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The board has fully supported Kohli's decision to stay unavailable for selection throughout the series. The statement read: 

“Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli’s decision,”

Also Read: Ex-IND cricketer critiques Rohit Sharma's batting approach vs ENG series

Team India roster for last 3 Tests vs England

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

