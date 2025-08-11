Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Aims to Propel Team India To Glory In Upcoming Women's World Cup: 'We Want To Break That Barrier'

Women's World Cup 2025: Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur opened up on the Women in Blue's upcoming journey in the Women's World Cup 2025, saying that they want to break the barrier and clinch their maiden World Cup title.

The Women's World Cup 2025 will kickstart from September 30th. India will square off against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the prestigious ICC tournament at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India will host the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The final clash is scheduled to take place on November 2nd. However, the venue of the summit clash is yet to be decided.

Harmanpreet Kaur Hopeful To Win ODI World Cup 2025

While speaking at the trophy tour unveiling ceremony for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2025, Harmanpreet Kaur said that it will be special for them to win the title in front of their home fans.

“We want to break that barrier which all Indians are waiting for. World Cups are always special, always want to do something special for my country. Whenever I see Yuvi bhaiya (Yuvraj Singh), it gives me a lot of motivation,” Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Before the start of the ODI World Cup 2025, Australia Women will tour India for a three-match ODI series, starting from September 14th, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Harmanpreet Kaur added that taking on the mighty Aussies will be challenging, but the upcoming white-ball series will help the team.

“Playing against Australia is always challenging, and we get to know what our standing is. The series (three ODIs vs Australia) will give us a lot of confidence. We have been putting a lot of effort in our training camps and the results are showing,” she added.

India Finished Fifth In The Previous ODI World Cup

In the previous Women's ODI World Cup in 2021-2022, it was Australia who clinched the title after beating England by 71 runs in the summit clash. Meanwhile, the Women in Blue's finished in the fifth place on the standings with six points.