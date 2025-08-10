Karun Nair Endorses Shubman Gill's Captaincy After IND vs ENG Test Series: 'Crystal Clear With His Communication'

Updated 10 August 2025 at 20:18 IST
India played out a 2-2 draw in the recently concluded five match Test series which also marked the debut of Shubman Gill as the India Test captain. Gill had almost everything on the plate but emerged as the highest run scorer in his first Test series as a captain as well as leading the team from the front by setting an example.
This was the first Test series in a while when India played without three of their most experienced players, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and R Ashwin. Gill led a relatively young side consisted of senior playersa with the likes of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.
Karun Nair also returned to the Test setup after a long while but didn't really get to prove his authority. The 33 year old praises Gill's leadership skillls insisting the 25 year old was very clear from the start.
In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo he said, “The way Shubman held everyone together and the encouragement he gave was great to see. He was crystal clear with his communication from the beginning. To achieve what he did as a batter, while also leading the team as a leader, he exemplified the spirit of Gauti (Gautam Gambhir)bhai.”
There have also been reports of BCCI contemplating the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The upcoming ODI series against Australia could pose a serious threat to both their careers. As per Dainik Jagran, the Indian board might ask both the players to get adequate match practice in the Vijay hazare Troiphy which happens to be the domesic ODI tournament. Both Rohit and Virat are eyeing a place in that ODI squad for the upcoming 2027 World Cup but their path might be very challenging as things stand.
