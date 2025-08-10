Karun Nair Endorses Shubman Gill's Captaincy After IND vs ENG Test Series: 'Crystal Clear With His Communication'

India's player of the series and captain Shubman Gill on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

India played out a 2-2 draw in the recently concluded five match Test series which also marked the debut of Shubman Gill as the India Test captain. Gill had almost everything on the plate but emerged as the highest run scorer in his first Test series as a captain as well as leading the team from the front by setting an example.

Karun nair Praises Shubman Gill's Leadership

This was the first Test series in a while when India played without three of their most experienced players, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and R Ashwin. Gill led a relatively young side consisted of senior playersa with the likes of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.

Karun Nair also returned to the Test setup after a long while but didn't really get to prove his authority. The 33 year old praises Gill's leadership skillls insisting the 25 year old was very clear from the start.

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo he said, “The way Shubman held everyone together and the encouragement he gave was great to see. He was crystal clear with his communication from the beginning. To achieve what he did as a batter, while also leading the team as a leader, he exemplified the spirit of Gauti (Gautam Gambhir)bhai.”

