The Pakistan Men's Cricket Team is all set to lock horns against Ireland in a three-match T20I series starting May 10. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already announced the squad for the series. Babar Azam has been named the captain of the side, Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed his deputy.

Babar Azam involved in a bust-up with Imad Wasim

During a practice session on Monday, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and all-rounder Imad Wasim engaged in an intense discussion. A video circulating on social media captured the moment when Naseem Shah intervened, defusing the tension and preventing any escalation between Babar and Imad.

What happened between Babar Azam and Imad Wasim? 🇵🇰🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/pUPeGDviVt — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan)

Speculation arose regarding a rift between Babar Azam and Imad Wasim following the latter's critique of the Pakistan skipper's leadership during the 2023 ODI World Cup hosted by India.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam's squad is set to face Ireland in T20Is, followed by four matches against England as preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to be held in the USA and West Indies. Pakistan finds themselves grouped with co-hosts USA, India, Ireland, and Canada for the tournament commencing on June 2.

Additionally, Pakistan has undergone changes in their support staff, with the appointment of Gary Kirsten as their new white-ball coach. Gary Kirsten has also worked with India and helped the team win the 2011 ODI World Cup trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Pakistan's squad for Ireland and England series: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

