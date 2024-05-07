Advertisement

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians ran out comfortable winners over Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad as they chased down a total of 173 runs with 16 balls to spare and win match 55 of IPL 2024 with seven wickets.

Post the match, Pat Cummins was seen having a conversation with Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. In the discussion, something Pat Cummins said, left Hardik Pandya in shock as the Mumbai Indians skipper was stunned alongside Suryakumar Yadav.

Ever since the moment the video has been doing rounds on social media and many fans are wondering what the SRH skipper must have said that left the MI skipper in shock.

What did Pat Cummins tell Hardik Pandya?

There were no mics around Pat Cummins and Hardik Pandya, so it is impossible to know what exactly Pat Cummins must have said. But as a fan suggested, the action did give a pretty clear picture on what might have transpired.

Pat Cummins must be telling about how he lost the top of his middle finger on his dominant right hand when his sister accidentally slammed a door on it. Hardik's reaction 😱 pic.twitter.com/oinHeW99mn — 𝗔𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘆𝗔 (@StarkAditya_)

As can be seen in the video, Hardik Pandya seemed to ask Pat Cummins why his middle finger is short. When Pat Cummins must have given the explanation that he lost his middle finger in his childhood when her sister rammed the door shut, Hardik Pandya was shocked.

Pat Cummins further seemed to explain to the two Mumbai Indians players on how the finger must be affecting his bowling.

Pat Cummins and his unusual middle finger

Middle finger is often considered to be a crucial asset for the fast bowler but Pat Cummins doesn't have a centimeter of his finger. Cummins years back had revealed the story of why his middle finger is short in an interview to cricket.com.au.

"I lost the top of my finger when I was about three or four (years old). It got slammed in a door and I lost about a centimetre off the top of my finger. It doesn't really affect me because (the finger) is about the same length as the other one (index finger)," Pat Cummins told cricket.com.au years earlier.

It is certainly an intriguing story and it is not hard to understand why Hardik Pandya was left stunned. Well this is all in the past, now Pat Cummins will be rearing to go against Lucknow Super Giants as he seeks to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad back to playoffs.