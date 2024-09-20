sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:08 IST, September 20th 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal shines with successive five-wicket haul for Northamptonshire

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal worked his magic to grab five wickets in his second successive match as Northamptonshire resisted a Leicestershire fight-back to secure a nine-wicket win in the English County Championship.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal | Image: screengrab
12:08 IST, September 20th 2024