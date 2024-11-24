CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: ICC Calls For Emergency Meeting With BCCI-PCB Amid Tensions

With tension and uncertainty growing over the Champions Trophy 2025, the ICC has called for an emergency meeting with BCCI-PCB on November 26. In all probability, the status of the marquee event would be discussed to find a solution. India has already confirmed that they are not willing to budge and travel to Pakistan , while Pakistan have dismissed the idea of accepting the ‘hybrid’ model. The ICC is exploring new strategies to mediate the dispute and ensure smooth conduct of the tournament. Now, what happens would be interesting as the ICC has failed to convince the PCB to accept the ‘hybrid’ model. The meeting between BCCI and PCB with ICC will happen virtually as per a report on ABP.

It is going to be interesting to see what eventually happens.

PCB Dismisses Rumors Of Engaging In Talks With BCCI, ICC Over CT 2025

In an attempt to clear up the confusion surrounding the Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board dismissed reports on Saturday that its representatives would be meeting virtually with their counterparts at the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on November 26.

“We have no information from the ICC about any meeting between us, BCCI and ICC,” a reliable PCB source told PTI in conditions of anonymity.