Published 13:58 IST, December 5th 2024

CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: ICC Forgo 90 Per Cent if India Pullout, 10 Per Cent if Pakistan Withdraw

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Can the ICC afford to have a Champions Trophy sans India? No, would be the correct answer.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam
India's captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam at the toss for their Group A match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York | Image: ANI
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Can the ICC afford to have a Champions Trophy sans India? No, would be the correct answer. That is because the ICC would stand to earn 90 per cent of US$750m from the media rights. Now, with the apex body of cricket earning so much from just one country, how can one possibly even think of having the marquee event sans India? On the other hand, the ICC would earn a meagre 10 per cent of the US$750m from the media rights. This also means if the standoff between the PCB and the BCCI remains - the ICC would have to agree to the demands placed by the Indian cricket board. 

One-sided arrangement is no longer acceptable': Naqvi

“A one-sided arrangement is no longer acceptable. It cannot be the case that we continue to go to India, but they do not visit Pakistan . Whatever happens, must be on the basis of equality,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had said before the ICC meeting last week.

‘Decision is not so complicated’

"The ICC is well within its rights to shift the tournament to any country as long as it is in the best interests of the property. The decision is not so complicated as it is being made to look," an industry source told TOI. 

Updated 15:52 IST, December 5th 2024

