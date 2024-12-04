ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: FINAL Decision on Schedule Likely Today to End PCB-BCCI Standoff

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The much-anticipated schedule for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy could be finalized during 5 December’s meeting, according to reports. The standoff between the BCCI and the PCB over the ‘hybrid’ model has caused all the delay and fans would eagerly be hoping it ends today. It would be interesting as all eyes will be on what model is accepted by the ICC as both PCB and BCCI are not ready on a single model. With India refusing to travel to Pakistan , the ICC started pressurising the PCB to accept the hybrid model. But, PCB was reluctant all along. Finally, multiple reports are now suggesting that the PCB may have accepted the model, but are now asking for the BCCI to a ‘fusion’ model, which means even when India is hosting an ICC event, Pakistan would play their matches in Dubai as per the agreement. Reports claim that the BCCI is not ready to accept the ‘fusion’ model'.