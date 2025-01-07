Champions Trophy 2025 in Jeopardy? England May Boycott Match vs Afghanistan in Lahore

As the deadline for submission of teams inches closer, there is trouble as England may boycott their match vs Afghanistan in Lahore. This would come as a massive setback for the organisers from a point of view of revenue. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been urged to boycott next month’s Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan by a group of more than 160 politicians, including Nigel Farage, Jeremy Corbyn and Lord Kinnock. The England cricket team was scheduled to take on Afghanistan on February 26 at Lahore, but the match may not happen as the British parliament wants England to boycott the match taking a stand against the Taliban regime’s ongoing assault on women’s rights. While there is no confirmation from ECB as yet, it would be interesting to see what exactly happens.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT by House of Commons and House of Lords

The statement, addressed to the ECB chief executive, Richard Gould, concludes: “We strongly urge the England men’s team players and officials to speak out against the horrific treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban.

“We also urge the ECB to consider a boycott of the upcoming match against Afghanistan … to send a clear signal that such grotesque abuses will not be tolerated. We must stand against sex apartheid and we implore the ECB to deliver a firm message of solidarity and hope to Afghan women and girls that their suffering has not been overlooked.”

CT 25 PREVIEW