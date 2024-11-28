Published 13:53 IST, November 28th 2024
ICC Set to Move Semi-Final to UAE if India Refuse to Travel to Pakistan - REPORT
Amid all the uncertainty around the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the latest is that the ICC may shift the semi-final to UAE.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Amid all the uncertainty around the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the latest is that the ICC may shift the semi-final to UAE. In the virtual meeting conducted by the apex cricketing body, the ICC has proposed out of the 15 matches, three of India's group matches, including against Pakistan , one semi-final and the final will be played in a neutral venue. The other plan ICC has proposed is, if India doesn't qualify from the group stage, both the semi-final and final will take place in Pakistan. As per a report in The Indian Express, a vote will also be called and if the hybrid model gets majority backing, then it will be upto PCB to accept it or not. The report also goes on to state that if the hybrid model is voted for, the ICC will give time to PCB to get clearance from the Pakistan government.
'I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman' - NAQVI
"I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know," Naqvi said during a presser at the Gaddafi stadium.
Impact on International Tours
Not long ago, the unrest in the country has already affected the Sri Lanka 'A' side currently touring Pakistan. They had to leave midway through their three-match ODI series against Pakistan Shaheens due to security fears. This development has added to the uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s hosting capabilities.
