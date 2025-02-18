Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Rizwan Sends Bizarre Message To Team Pakistan With 'all 15 members are captains' remark

Pakistan will be put through a tough test when they host New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener on February 19. The Kiwis inflicted a loss on the 'Men In Green' in the tri-series final and the hosts will be eager to avenge their recent defeat.

Pakistan have named a competitive squad and under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, they will hope to hit the ground running from the very first moment. Their recent performance in the tri-series didn't exude much confidence and the hosts will be eager to put their misery behind in a bid for a fresh start.

Mohammad Rizwan Sends Stern Message To Pakistan Cricket Team

Pakistan would be very keen to avert any disaster as they couldn't get past the group stage hurdle in the last two ICC events. Ahead of their Champions Trophy opener, Rizwan stated he wants all the 15 members of the squad to contribute heavily to the team;'s cause in the tournament.

He told reporters, ‘It is not just about me and Babar Azam. Everyone is training very hard and working hard to win the Champions Trophy. We are just controlling the controllable. As a captain, it feels the best when the win comes through a complete team performance. But in the recent few matches, it has boiled down to individual performances when we have won. The focus right now is on all 15 members, all 15 members are captains. I just come in front of the media or the toss.’

Mohammad Rizwan Specifies Babar Azam's Batting Position

Pakistan will be without their opener Saim Ayub who has been a bright spark in recent times. In his absence, Babar Azam has tested his skills in the opening slot but he hasn't been convincing. Despite his struggle, Rizwan confirmed the right-hand batter will be opening for Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

'We have options, but if you look at the combination, Babar will continue opening the batting for us in the Champions Trophy. He is satisfied with his batting position. We want to bring genuine openers, but it is our home conditions, we want a left-right combination. Hence, we decided to have Babar Azam as an opener as he is technically sound batter.'