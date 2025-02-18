ICC Champions Trophy 2025: From James Anderson To Brett Lee, Here's A List Of Top 10 Highest Wicket Takers

Champions Trophy 2025: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is expected to open up a new avenue for the bowlers. India are scheduled to play all their matches in Dubai while the remaining tournament will be conducted in Pakistan across three venues.

Eight teams will be vying for the coveted Champions Trophy title which is returning after an eight-year hiatus, Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand while Group B comprises Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan.

Batters have always played the prime role in ODi cricket but without proper assistance from the bowlers, it would be very difficult for any team to cross the final hurdle. In this edition, several debutant bowlers will be eager to prove their worth on the bigger stage.

Now let's have a look at the top wicket-takers in Champions Trophy history.

List On Top Wicket-takers In Champions Trophy