Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Rizwan Takes Big Decision On Out Of Form Babar Azam After Horrific Tri-Series Performance

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan will start their CT 2025 campaign with a match against New Zealand on February 19, 2025, scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan recently played a tri-series at home against heavyweight sides such as New Zealand and South Africa. Pakistan ended up losing the series and are now eyeing defending their Champions Trophy title. There has been a lot of talk about Babar Azam, his form, and where he should bat, but it seems that skipper Mohammad Rizwan has already made up his mind about the former skipper's batting position.

Babar To Open For Pakistan

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam opened the batting for Pakistan in the recently concluded tri-nation series, which included teams like New Zealand and South Africa. Azam had to open the innings in the absence of regular opener Saim Ayub. Babar Azam had a pretty dismal tri-series and could score only 62 runs in three matches. The former Pakistan captain has opened only five times in ODI cricket, scoring 88 runs at an average of 17.80. Many fans and experts have already advised Babar to switch back to his original position and bat at number three, but Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan has different ideas.

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman during tri-nation series | Image: AP

ALSO READ | PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Tries To Whitewash PAK's Reputation With Tall Claims Before Champions Trophy

On the eve of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy encounter, Rizwan said that Babar will continue to open the batting for Pakistan. "Babar will open the batting for us in the Champions Trophy. We have options if you look at the combinations, but we want to bring in more genuine openers in our side. He is satisfied with his batting position. We are playing in our home conditions, and we want a left-right combination. We decided to have Babar Azam as an opener as he is a technically sound batter," Rizwan said while addressing the media.

Pakistan To Play India In Dubai

Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma during 2023 ODI World Cup | Image: AP

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan Namedrops Indian Star Who Could Light Up Champions Trophy 2025