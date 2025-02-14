Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand Make Big Change To Their CT 2025 Squad Ahead Of Crucial Clash Against Pakistan

Champions Trophy 2025: The upcoming edition of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy is all set to begin on February 19, 2025. The marquee ICC event has been plagued with many injury issues. Stalwarts of the game such as Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Anrich Nortje, Josh Hazlewood and few more have been ruled out of the tournament owing to injury issues. The New Zealand cricket team, aka the Kiwis are also dealing with a few injury issues which forced them to make a last minute change in the Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

Jacob Duffy Replaces Ben Sears In New Zealand's Champions Trophy Squad

Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand are currently dealing with a few fitness issues. Lockie Ferguson's fitness is already under the scanner and now Bean Sears' injury has seen him out of the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy. Sears has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. This forced the Blackcaps to make a last-minute change in New Zealand's Champions Trophy squad.

Fast bowler Jacob Duffy had been brought into New Zealand's squad for the upcoming 2025 edition the Champions Trophy. The pacer did experience some discomfort while attending New Zealand's first training session in Karachi ahead of the tournament that begins on February 19. Scans later revealed that Sears' minor tear will require at least two weeks of rehabilitation.

New Zealand's Updated Squad For Champions Trophy 2025

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy

New Zealand Lock Horns With Pakistan In Champions Trophy Opener

