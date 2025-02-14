ICC Reveals Prize Money For Champions Trophy 2025, Apex Global Cricketing Body Announces Massive Increase In Winning Amount

The Champions Trophy is just around the corner with all the top eight teams of the world ready to lock horns with each other to win the coveted trophy. India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, England, Australia and Afghanistan will all try and put their best foot forward to win the Champions Trophy. The first match of the Champions Trophy will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19, 2025 between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy will be played in a 'Hybrid Model', as India won't travel to Pakistan for the marquee ICC event. The BCCI were firm in its stand that India won't travel to Pakistan under any circumstance. The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) along with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will hold the Champions Trophy. India will play all their matches in Dubai. If India qualify for the finals, then the summit clash will also move out of Pakistan.

ICC Announces Prize Money For Champions Trophy

The International Cricket Council recently announced the prize money which will be given to the winners of the Champions Trophy. The winners of the Champions Trophy will get a total of US$2.24 million (₹20.8 crore roughly). The Champions Trophy is returning after a gap of seven years and the final of this marquee ICC event will be played on March 9, 2025.

Champions Trophy tour in Pakistan | X/@therealPCB

The runners-up will receive an amount of $1.12 million ( ₹10.4 crore). The teams that lose the semi-finals will receive $560,000 (Rs 5.2 crore) each. The total prize pool of the Champions Trophy is $6.9 million, which has increased 53% as compared to the 2017 edition. All the eight teams participating in the Champions Trophy are assured of $125,000 each. Teams finishing on the fifth and the sixth spot will earn $350,000. The seventh and the eighth-placed side will take home $140,000.

Champions Trophy A Pivotal Moment: ICC Chair Jay Shah

