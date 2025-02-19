'They Still Carry The Scars': Manjrekar Pinpoints Why Winning The Champions Trophy 2025 Will Be Critical For Team India

Champions Trophy 2025: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has offered his take on why a title win for Team India will be crucial in 2025. He pointed out that cricketers like Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya were a part of the team's 2017 loss in the final against Pakistan, and they would be extremely hungry to win the coveted title this year.

Sanjay Manjrekar Expresses The Need For India To Win Champions Trophy 2025

Team India would have some unfinished business when they begin their ICC Champions Trophy campaign. The Indian side, who were the runners-up of the 2017 edition of the ICC's Mini World Cup, will aim to seek revenge this year. India looks to be determined, and despite not having a key player, the side looks strong and determined to go up against any opposition. Before Team India begins their campaign, Sanjay Manjrekar focused on why winning this year will be crucial for the Men in Blue.

"There are a few players in the current team who would still carry the scars of that 2017 final loss to Pakistan — Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli — who are now obviously big names in world cricket. They’ve been through that tough experience. So, winning this tournament would serve as a nice ointment for them. But it won’t be an easy game," Sanjay Manjrekar said during an appearance on JioStar.

Will Jasprit Bumrah's Absence Affect India's Campaign?

Team India's loss in the 2017 Champions Trophy Final was a monumental loss. With the Men in Blue all geared up for action in Dubai, it will be quite a task for the side. The excitement is over the moon when India will lock horns against Pakistan to re-ignite the most-exciting cricket rivalry which has intensified over the decade.

Jasprit Bumrah, Team India's talisman, is not a part of the side this year as he hasn't fully recovered from the lower back injury. But Team India has a strong pace attack with stalwart Mohammed Shami and sensations like Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana, who could stand and deliver against the opposition.