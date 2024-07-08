sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:22 IST, July 8th 2024

Chartered flights transported die-hard cricket fans during T20 World Cup

As a large number of Indian fans were scrambling to reach from one venue to another at a short notice, in particular during the Super 8 and knockout stages in the Caribbean, Crickbuster, the official OTA for the ICC hired a special chartered plane, its officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India
Indian fans cheer for their team before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados | Image: ALP
