Champions Trophy 2025: Check Out The Top Batsman With Most Hundreds In The Tournament

Champions Trophy 2025: Throughout the previous editions of the ICC Champions Trophy, there have been a lot of cricketers who have risen in prominence with their big knocks in the series. One of the most popular names would be Shikhar Dhawan, whose big-hitting capabilities made him a sensation in the tournament. Check out some other big stars who have secured big numbers with the bat and have scored the highest number of tons in the competition.

ICC Champions Trophy Spectacle Is Just A Couple Of Days Away!

The Champions Trophy is all set to commence, and most of the teams have reached Pakistan and Dubai for the marquee ICC competition. The Pakistan Cricket Board organized a curtain-raiser event, which had ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice in Lahore.

Champions Trophy 2025: List Of Batters Who Have The Most Hundreds In The Tournament

There are multiple number one's in the list as all the top ton hitters have scored three hundreds during the tournament. Some of the prominent cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Herschelle Gibbs, Sourav Ganguly and Chris Gaye have scored three tons each in the marquee ICC event. Cricketers in the number two spots have two tons each in the cricket event, and players like Saeed Anwar, Upul Tharanga, Marcus Trescothick, and Shane Watson have secured the number two spot. Cricketers like Ben Stokes, Rohit Sharma, Andy Flower, Mahmudullah, and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar are also on the list.

Player Country Mat Runs Hundreds Fifties Shikhar Dhawan India 10 701 3 3 Herschelle Gibbs South Africa 10 460 3 1 Sourav Ganguly India 13 665 3 3 Chris Gayle West Indies 17 791 3 1 Saeed Anwar Pakistan 4 289 2 1 Upul Tharanga Sri Lanka 7 377 2 2 Marcus Trescothick England 8 421 2 2 Shane Watson Australia 17 453 2 2 Shahriar Nafees Bangladesh 3 166 1 - Ben Stokes England 4 184 1 - Philo Wallace West Indies 3 221 1 1 Chris Cairns New Zealand 4 118 1 - Alastair Campbell Zimbabwe 4 157 1 - Fakhar Zaman Pakistan 4 252 1 2 Andy Flower Zimbabwe 4 267 1 1 Dammika Gunawardene Sri Lanka 4 146 1 - Mahmudullah Bangladesh 4 137 1 - Tamim Iqbal Bangladesh 4 293 1 2 Mohammed Kaif India 8 236 1 - Kane Williamson New Zealand 6 345 1 3 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 7 271 1 1 Andrew Flintoff England 9 183 1 - Hashim Amla South Africa 9 321 1 1 Joe Root England 9 431 1 2 Dwayne Bravo West Indies 15 220 1 - Virender Sehwag India 10 389 1 2 Rohit Sharma India 10 481 1 4 Graeme Smith South Africa 12 470 1 2 Nathan Astle New Zealand 13 344 1 - Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 15 363 1 - Sachin Tendulkar India 16 441 1 1 Marvan Atapattu Sri Lanka 17 393 1 1 Jacques Kallis South Africa 17 653 1 3 Brian Lara West Indies 18 465 1 2 Ricky Ponting Australia 18 593 1 4 Shoaib Malik Pakistan 20 380 1 1 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 20 536 1 1 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 22 683 1 4