Updated 22:13 IST, February 17th 2025
Champions Trophy 2025: Check Out The Top Batsman With Most Hundreds In The Tournament
Champions Trophy 2025: Check out the batters who spoke volumes with the bat and became the ones with the most hundreds in the marquee ICC tournament.
Champions Trophy 2025: Throughout the previous editions of the ICC Champions Trophy, there have been a lot of cricketers who have risen in prominence with their big knocks in the series. One of the most popular names would be Shikhar Dhawan, whose big-hitting capabilities made him a sensation in the tournament. Check out some other big stars who have secured big numbers with the bat and have scored the highest number of tons in the competition.
ICC Champions Trophy Spectacle Is Just A Couple Of Days Away!
The Champions Trophy is all set to commence, and most of the teams have reached Pakistan and Dubai for the marquee ICC competition. The Pakistan Cricket Board organized a curtain-raiser event, which had ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice in Lahore.
Champions Trophy 2025: List Of Batters Who Have The Most Hundreds In The Tournament
There are multiple number one's in the list as all the top ton hitters have scored three hundreds during the tournament. Some of the prominent cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Herschelle Gibbs, Sourav Ganguly and Chris Gaye have scored three tons each in the marquee ICC event. Cricketers in the number two spots have two tons each in the cricket event, and players like Saeed Anwar, Upul Tharanga, Marcus Trescothick, and Shane Watson have secured the number two spot. Cricketers like Ben Stokes, Rohit Sharma, Andy Flower, Mahmudullah, and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar are also on the list.
Player
Country
Mat
Runs
Hundreds
Fifties
|Shikhar Dhawan
|India
|10
|701
|3
|3
|Herschelle Gibbs
|South Africa
|10
|460
|3
|1
|Sourav Ganguly
|India
|13
|665
|3
|3
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies
|17
|791
|3
|1
|Saeed Anwar
|Pakistan
|4
|289
|2
|1
|Upul Tharanga
|Sri Lanka
|7
|377
|2
|2
|Marcus Trescothick
|England
|8
|421
|2
|2
|Shane Watson
|Australia
|17
|453
|2
|2
|Shahriar Nafees
|Bangladesh
|3
|166
|1
|-
|Ben Stokes
|England
|4
|184
|1
|-
|Philo Wallace
|West Indies
|3
|221
|1
|1
|Chris Cairns
|New Zealand
|4
|118
|1
|-
|Alastair Campbell
|Zimbabwe
|4
|157
|1
|-
|Fakhar Zaman
|Pakistan
|4
|252
|1
|2
|Andy Flower
|Zimbabwe
|4
|267
|1
|1
|Dammika Gunawardene
|Sri Lanka
|4
|146
|1
|-
|Mahmudullah
|Bangladesh
|4
|137
|1
|-
|Tamim Iqbal
|Bangladesh
|4
|293
|1
|2
|Mohammed Kaif
|India
|8
|236
|1
|-
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|6
|345
|1
|3
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|7
|271
|1
|1
|Andrew Flintoff
|England
|9
|183
|1
|-
|Hashim Amla
|South Africa
|9
|321
|1
|1
|Joe Root
|England
|9
|431
|1
|2
|Dwayne Bravo
|West Indies
|15
|220
|1
|-
|Virender Sehwag
|India
|10
|389
|1
|2
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|10
|481
|1
|4
|Graeme Smith
|South Africa
|12
|470
|1
|2
|Nathan Astle
|New Zealand
|13
|344
|1
|-
|Tillakaratne Dilshan
|Sri Lanka
|15
|363
|1
|-
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|16
|441
|1
|1
|Marvan Atapattu
|Sri Lanka
|17
|393
|1
|1
|Jacques Kallis
|South Africa
|17
|653
|1
|3
|Brian Lara
|West Indies
|18
|465
|1
|2
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|18
|593
|1
|4
|Shoaib Malik
|Pakistan
|20
|380
|1
|1
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|Sri Lanka
|20
|536
|1
|1
|Kumar Sangakkara
|Sri Lanka
|22
|683
|1
|4
The Champions Trophy will commence from February 19, 2025. Hosts Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand at Karachi's National Bank Stadium.
