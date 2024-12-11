'Come Back To Form': India Veteran's Diktat To Rohit As Team Skipper's Woes Persists In Test Cricket

Rohit Sharma walks off the field after the toss prior to the start of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

Team India dominated the Perth Test, but Australia regained form in the pink ball test at Adelaide Oval. The Australians were completely dominant under the lights, maintaining their lead over the Men in Blue. Team India, led by the returning Rohit Sharma , failed to match the flair they showed in the Perth Test. As the team approaches Brisbane, they are under tremendous pressure because a spot in the World Test Championship Final is also on the line. Ahead of the Brisbane Test, a Team India cricketer has commented on the form of struggling Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Team India Veteran Voices Concerns Over The Underperforming Rohit Sharma

Team India batter Cheteshwar gets critical over Rohit Sharma's uneven form in red-ball cricket as his woes continue in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. According to the India veteran, Rohit's captaincy will suffer if he doesn't get back to his previous level of play. He continued that the captain should concentrate on steadily scoring his first 20 or 30 runs.

"My thoughts on Rohit Sharma as a captain and as a player. First of all, I would like Rohit Sharma to come back to form as soon as possible. Because when he scores runs, it will affect his captaincy as well. When a captain is out of form, it affects his captaincy as well. So, I think when scores runs, it will affect his captaincy. Rohit Sharma is an experienced player. He knows how to score runs when batting. He is going through some bad form. But even there, a start is very important for him.

"He should focus on getting his first 20 or 30 runs steadily. After that, he can capitalize on the start and convert it into a big score. So, hopefully, when he comes in the first half or quarter of an hour, he should focus on getting a start," Pujara was quoted as per Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma walks off the field after losing his wicket during the day two of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

Brisbane Test To Be The Biggest Challenge For India Skipper Rohit Sharma