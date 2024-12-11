ISPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: All Teams Set To Rebuild Squads From The Scratch

ISPL 2025 auction | Image: ISPL

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), the tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament, is set to kick off its second edition from January 26 to February 15, 2025. Mumbai will once again be the hub of the event, featuring six competitive teams:

1. Majhi Mumbai - owned by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan

2. Srinagar Ke Veer - owned by actor Akshay Kumar

3. Falcon Risers Hyderabad - owned by Telugu superstar Ram Charan

4. Chennai Singams - owned by Tamil actor Suriya

5. Bangalore Strikers - owned by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan

6. Tigers of Kolkata - co-owned by Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan