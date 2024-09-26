sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |

Published 13:57 IST, September 26th 2024

Conditions and pitch will dictate India's playing XI: Abhishek Nayar

India remain undecided on playing three spinners in second Test against Bangladesh with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar saying that the nature of the pitch and overhead conditions on the morning of the match will influence the decision-making.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Abhishek Nayar
Abhishek Nayar | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

13:57 IST, September 26th 2024