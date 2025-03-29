'The Wait Is Over': Confident Delhi Capitals Ready To Take On Sunrisers Hyderabad As KL Rahul Joins Side Ahead Of IPL Clash

Updated March 29th 2025, 12:37 IST
Delhi Capitals have had a good start to their IPL season as they won their opening IPL match after defeating Lucknow Super Giants in what was a thrilling match. Lucknow Super Giants had batted first in the IPL clash as they had set a target of 210 for the Delhi Capitals to chase. As DC got down to chase, several wickets fell leading to the match going down to the wire. In the end, Delhi Capitals was able to pick up a one wicket win thanks to some brilliant batting from Ashutosh Sharma.
Now the Delhi Capitals side have been further strengthened as KL Rahul is back in the side after missing the game against LSG.
KL Rahul had missed the first game of the season for Delhi Capitals as he was blessed with a baby daughter on the day and became a father for the first time. Now, in a video posted by the Instagram handle of Delhi Capitals, the team announced that the Indian wicket-keeper batter was back with the team and will be playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
In the social media post, Delhi Capitals wrote; “The wait is over.”
KL Rahul was in fine form as India won the ICC Champions Trophy on 9th March 2025. The wicketkeeper batter will be looking to continue his fine form from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to the IPL as he starts his 2025 IPL campaign with his new team after he was acquired by Delhi Capitals during the IPL mega auction.
KL Rahul will be leading the team as Delhi Capitals currently still remain in the hunt for their first IPL trophy after missing out on it on several occasions.
