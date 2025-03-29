New Controversy In IPL! After Eden Gardens Pitch Saga, CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Highlights Biggest Issue At The Chepauk

Indian Premier League: After his side's disappointing 50-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025 on Friday, March 28, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming claimed that they failed to get any home advantage at the Chepauk.

The Super Kings went mainly after the spinners in the IPL 2025 mega-auction before the start of the ongoing season, however, the Chennai-based franchise faced troubles on their home turf on March 28 against RCB and suffered a 50-run defeat.

There was no home advantage at Chepauk: Stephen Fleming

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Fleming claimed that CSK have failed to read the pitch in Chennai for the past couple of years in the extravagant T20 tournament.

“Well, as we've been telling you for a number of years, there was no home advantage at Chepauk. We've won away from home a couple of times. And we haven't been able to read… we've been really honest with you. We haven't been able to read the wickets here in the last couple of years. So, it's not new. We are trying to come to grips each day with what we get, and we don't know," Fleming said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

He added that the five-time IPL champions are working hard to understand the conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, but it's quite different from what they expected. The CSK head coach added that the dew made it harder for them against RCB.

“It's not the Chepauk [of old] where you can just go in and play four spinners. We're having to work really hard to try and understand what the nature of each pitch is, and it's quite different. No, we didn't get it right. It's so hard to read, but we thought it was going to skid on with the dew, but it actually got a bit tacky. So, it certainly made it harder here," he added.

Just a few days back, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane was seen complaining about the pitch at the Eden Gardens as well. Rahane said that the conditions at Eden Gardens are not suitable for the Knights, and it's not assisting the home side.

CSK To Face RR On March 30