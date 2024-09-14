Published 18:21 IST, September 14th 2024
Corruptors are looking at entry through leagues managed by home boards:Outgoing ICC ACU chief
Elite cricket is mostly "safe and clean" but outgoing ICC Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Alex Marshall feels that potential corruptors are eyeing entry through local T20 leagues which are outside global body's ambit managed by respective boards of member nations.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Corruptors are looking at entry through leagues managed by home boards: Outgoing ICC ACU chief | Image: screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:21 IST, September 14th 2024