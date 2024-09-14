sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 18:21 IST, September 14th 2024

Corruptors are looking at entry through leagues managed by home boards:Outgoing ICC ACU chief

Elite cricket is mostly "safe and clean" but outgoing ICC Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Alex Marshall feels that potential corruptors are eyeing entry through local T20 leagues which are outside global body's ambit managed by respective boards of member nations.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Corruptors are looking at entry through leagues managed by home boards: Outgoing ICC ACU chief
Corruptors are looking at entry through leagues managed by home boards: Outgoing ICC ACU chief | Image: screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:21 IST, September 14th 2024