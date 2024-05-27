Advertisement

Ravi Shastri, a pivotal figure in Indian cricket, stands as one of its greatest icons. His unparalleled contributions span from player to coach, and his role as a preeminent analyst and commentator has solidified his legacy in the sport. Shastri's multifaceted involvement and deep expertise have left an indelible mark on the history of Indian cricket, earning him well-deserved recognition as one of the most influential figures in the game.

IPL 2024 commentators mimic Ravi Shastri's voice as they wish him a happy birthday

Today, May 27, marks the 62nd birthday of renowned pundit and former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished Shastri a happy birthday and shared a humorous video of his fellow commentators imitating his characteristic manner.

Shastri is well-known for his upbeat demeanour and unique flare, which he brings to both the commentary box and the toss. His presence leaves a lasting impression. His vivacious personality served as inspiration for the BCCI's birthday greeting to the former all-rounder.

A brief video that was shared on social media showed famous broadcaster Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, and Kevin Pietersen mimicking Shastri as they wished him a happy birthday. They were all a part of the commentary team at the Chepauk IPL 2024 final.

Not a toss update but… 😉



…one legendary and energetic birthday wish for one legendary individual, from his fellow commentators 🤗



Wishing a Happy Birthday to the legendary Mr. Ravi Shastri 😎🎂#TeamIndia | @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/jzgojXfgs2 — BCCI (@BCCI) If announcing the toss is an Art, Ravi Shastri is Picasso 😌#KKRvSRH #TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema #IPLFinalonJioCinema #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/JL2OPCQNf6 — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

From 1981 to 1992, Ravi Shastri played for the Indian cricket team, where he had a notable career. He participated in 150 One-Day Internationals and 80 Test matches during his time there, amassing 280 wickets and 6,938 runs in all. Shastri was also a vital component of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 1983.

Shastri joined the Indian cricket team in 2014 as director and went on to become head coach from 2019 to 2021. The Men in Blue saw tremendous success in every version of the game under his direction.