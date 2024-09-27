Published 19:24 IST, September 27th 2024
Cricket umpire Aleem Dar to quit next year after Pakistan domestic season
Three-time world cricket umpire of the year Aleem Dar will step down in 2025 after the Pakistan domestic season. The 56-year-old Dar served on the ICC elite panel of umpires from 2003-23.
