Model Tania Singh, 28, allegedly committed suicide on February 20 at her apartment on Vesu Road in Surat. Tania has been busy in building a career in modelling and fashion design for the last two years. In reaction to this unfortunate tragedy, officials launched a preliminary investigation to determine the reasons for her premature death. The police also revealed a link between the crime and cricketer Abhishek Sharma, who plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, also known as the SRH, in the Indian Premier League. Abhishek Sharma is expected to be called for questioning as part of the continuing inquiry.

The Surat ACP has confirmed Abhishek Sharma's hand in Tania Singh's death case

Assistant Commissioner of Police V R Malhotra of Surat disclosed on Wednesday that initial inquiries point to a relationship between Abhishek Sharma and Tania Singh. According to reports, Singh tried contacting Sharma on WhatsApp but got no answer. It is anticipated that more information will become available as the inquiry continues. ACP said:

“We have so far learned this much that the cricketer was friends with the deceased. More details will be known in the investigation… We have not contacted the cricketer yet but we will send him a notice,”

Prior to her death, Tania Singh, who was also involved in fashion design and event organising, had been in touch with the IPL cricketer Abhishek Sharma. Sharma was featured in several pictures that were posted on her social media accounts. According to the reports, Singh was found dead at her home in Surat's affluent neighbourhood of Vesu. Authorities are closely examining her call logs because they believe her death may be connected to a love relationship as no suicide notes were collected. Since no suicide note has been found during a comprehensive investigation, the case is being handled as an accidental death.

Who is Abhishek Sharma?

Abhishek Sharma emerged as a promising talent with a stellar century during his Under-19 debut for Punjab in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, garnering attention for his commendable performance. His strong showing led India to victory in the U-19 Asia Cup in 2016 and he played a crucial role in India's triumph in the 2018 U19 World Cup. Known for his hard-hitting batting and adept left-arm spin bowling, Sharma was signed by the Delhi Daredevils (presently known as Delhi Capitals) in 2018. Despite limited appearances, he showcased his capabilities, subsequently joining the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019. Although his 2020 season yielded moderate returns, he remains a valuable asset for the team in the current year. Sharma's IPL stats exhibit his potential, with 893 runs at an average of 22.90 and an impressive strike rate of 137.38 across 47 matches, showcasing his ability to make an impact on the field.

